SEOUL Aug 6 Seoul shares logged steep gains at market open on Monday, lifted by a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and renewed optimism of further easing by the European Central Bank.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.97 percent at 1,885.13 points as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)