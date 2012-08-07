SEOUL Aug 7 South Korean shares edged higher on
Tuesday morning on hopes of major stimulus action by global
central banks, while investors wait for a string of China data
later in the week to give the market further direction.
China is due to release a slew of July data including
inflation, industrial production, retail sales and inflation on
Thursday, which investors will comb through to gauge the health
of the world's second-largest economy.
"The market is in the midst of a steady confidence building
stage as the (U.S. and Chinese) economies gradually recover and
policy action in Europe begins to gain traction," said Hanyang
Securities in a note.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.24 percent at 1,890.19 points as of 0211 GMT, extending gains
from Monday's seven-week closing high.
Growth-sensitive shares outperformed, with Hyundai
Engineering & Construction up 2.5 percent, while
Daewoo Engineering & Construction rose 2.3 percent.
Shares in Korea Aerospace Industries climbed 4.2
percent after posting a 21.2 percent gain second-quarter profit
compared a year before.
Defensives underperformed on improved risk appetites, with
telecoms lagging as SK Telecom fell 2.4 percent
while KT Corp shed 2.2 percent.
South Korea's central bank is scheduled to convene for a
policy rate meeting on Thursday, where it is likely to keep
interest rates steady after a surprise cut in July, though it is
likely to lower rates at least once more this year if the
economy continues to show weakness.
Government data showed sales at top South Korean department
and discount stores at their worst showing in more than five
years, the latest sign of slowing in Asia's fourth largest
economy.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)