CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pulls back from earlier 6-day high as oil dips

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3471, or 74.23 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since May 31 at C$1.3444 * Bond prices higher across the yield curve * 10-yr yield touches a nearly 7-month low at 1.373 pct TORONTO, June 6 The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, pulling back from an earlier six-day high as oil prices fell and investors braced for key events later in the week. Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports