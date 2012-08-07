SEOUL, Aug 8 Seoul shares are expected to stick
to a narrow range on Wednesday, retaining gains that propelled
the main board to a seven-week high while investors look for
additional market cues ahead of a slew of economic data from
China.
"There isn't enough momentum at the moment to establish a
convincing foothold in 1,900 point territory... we'll likely see
some more rotation into cheap, beaten-down shares rather than
any aggressive risk-taking," said Daewoo Securities in a note to
its clients.
Hopes that the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal
Reserve would soon embark on fresh easing measures have provided
steady support for risky assets in recent sessions.
A raft of data from China starting Thursday -- including
inflation, industrial output, and retail sales -- is expected to
show the world's second-largest economy is stabilizing after a
sluggish first half of the year.
South Korea's central bank is expected to keep interest
rates steady at a policy meeting on Thursday after a surprise
cut in July, although it is likely to lower rates at least once
more this year if the economy continues to show
weakness.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.05 percent higher to close at 1,886.80 points on Tuesday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:23 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,401.35 0.51% 7.120
USD/JPY 78.59 0.03% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.628 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,611.40 0.04% 0.720
US CRUDE $93.49 -0.19% -0.180
DOW JONES 13168.60 0.39% 51.09
ASIA ADRS 120.32 0.80% 0.96
----------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**HYUNDAI MOTOR **
Hyundai Motor's labour union in South Korea plans to
stage a partial strike for six days this week and next week,
union spokesman Kwon Oh-il said on Tuesday, citing little
progress in wage talks with the management.
**CJ KOREA EXPRESS **
CJ Korea Express, the country's biggest logistics
firm, may bid for privately-owned U.S. freight forwarder Phoenix
International, a Seoul-based spokesman said.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)