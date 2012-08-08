BRIEF-neoSurgical raises $5.5 mln in equity financing
* Intends to raise an additional $1.75 mln to complete round Source text for Eikon:
SEOUL Aug 8 South Korean shares rose for the third-straight session on Wednesday on optimism that global policymakers will take action soon to bolster the global economy and address the growing fiscal crisis in Europe.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.9 percent at 1,903.23 points, easing back from a three-month intraday high logged earlier in the session, but still finishing on top of the key psychological level of 1,900.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Says the entire 15.4% stake in eurazeo, previously held by crédit agricole sa, has been acquired by the decaux family through its investment vehicle, jcdecaux holding