* KOSPI touches 3-mth intraday high, tops 1,900 points * China data seen key in breaching 120-day MA resistance * Hyundai Motor edges lower after labor union resumes strike By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Aug 8 South Korean shares rose for a third-straight session on Wednesday on optimism that policymakers will soon take action to bolster the global economy, with traders looking to a raft of Chinese data for further impetus. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.9 percent at 1,903.23 points, easing back from a three-month intraday high earlier in the session, but still finished above the psychological 1,900 level. "The main board's re-entry into the 1,900 point territory is a significant vote of confidence by the market, but caution ahead of Chinese data and overhanging uncertainty over Europe tempered further gains," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. The index hit a wall of resistance after climbing to a session high of 1,919.61 points, just shy of its 120-day moving average of 1,921.83 points. "Topping the 120-day moving average would signal a long-term bullish trend in the market, but investors are reluctant to venture beyond this level for now on the lack of fundamental signals to support policy optimism," said Kim Byung-yeon, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities. "The immediate focus is now on growth and the key litmus test this week will be provided by Chinese data, which needs to show a convincing sign of recovery from a sluggish first half in order to sustain the renewed appetite for risk," Kim said. A batch of data from China starting on Thursday -- including inflation, industrial output, and retail sales -- is expected to show the world's second-largest economy is stabilizing after a sluggish first half of the year. Financials outperformed with all four major South Korean banks closing higher, as Woori Finance Holdings climbed 3.8 percent and Hana Financial Group gained 1.9 percent. Bargain seekers targeted Halla Climate Control shares which rose 2.2 percent. The stock plunged 13.2 percent in the previous session after auto-parts maker Mando secured the rights to buy an 8 percent stake in Halla, a potential setback for Visteon Corp which had also expressed interest in bidding. Shares in E-Mart advanced 2.8 percent after local media said several district courts had accepted an injunction request filed by a group of local discount retailers, which calls for a repeal of guidelines requiring mandatory closure of large discount stores on Sundays. NCSoft underperformed, tumbling 4.7 percent after the game-maker reverted to losses in the second quarter while its revenues fell 11 percent compared to a year before. Hyundai Motor edged 0.2 percent lower after a positive start, facing pressure after its labor union said it would resume a partial strike after wage talks with management floundered. South Korea's central bank is expected to keep interest rates steady at a policy meeting on Thursday after a surprise cut in July, although it is likely to lower rates at least once more this year if the economy continues to show weakness. Move on day +0.87 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +4.24 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)