* KOSPI touches 3-mth intraday high, tops 1,900 points
* China data seen key in breaching 120-day MA resistance
* Hyundai Motor edges lower after labor union resumes strike
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Aug 8 South Korean shares rose for a
third-straight session on Wednesday on optimism that
policymakers will soon take action to bolster the global
economy, with traders looking to a raft of Chinese data for
further impetus.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.9 percent at 1,903.23 points, easing back from a
three-month intraday high earlier in the session, but still
finished above the psychological 1,900 level.
"The main board's re-entry into the 1,900 point territory is
a significant vote of confidence by the market, but caution
ahead of Chinese data and overhanging uncertainty over Europe
tempered further gains," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana
Daetoo Securities.
The index hit a wall of resistance after climbing to a
session high of 1,919.61 points, just shy of its 120-day moving
average of 1,921.83 points.
"Topping the 120-day moving average would signal a long-term
bullish trend in the market, but investors are reluctant to
venture beyond this level for now on the lack of fundamental
signals to support policy optimism," said Kim Byung-yeon, an
analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.
"The immediate focus is now on growth and the key litmus
test this week will be provided by Chinese data, which needs to
show a convincing sign of recovery from a sluggish first half in
order to sustain the renewed appetite for risk," Kim said.
A batch of data from China starting on Thursday -- including
inflation, industrial output, and retail sales -- is expected to
show the world's second-largest economy is stabilizing after a
sluggish first half of the year.
Financials outperformed with all four major South Korean
banks closing higher, as Woori Finance Holdings
climbed 3.8 percent and Hana Financial Group gained
1.9 percent.
Bargain seekers targeted Halla Climate Control
shares which rose 2.2 percent. The stock plunged 13.2 percent in
the previous session after auto-parts maker Mando
secured the rights to buy an 8 percent stake in Halla, a
potential setback for Visteon Corp which had also
expressed interest in bidding.
Shares in E-Mart advanced 2.8 percent after
local media said several district courts had accepted an
injunction request filed by a group of local discount retailers,
which calls for a repeal of guidelines requiring mandatory
closure of large discount stores on Sundays.
NCSoft underperformed, tumbling 4.7 percent
after the game-maker reverted to losses in the second quarter
while its revenues fell 11 percent compared to a year before.
Hyundai Motor edged 0.2 percent lower after a
positive start, facing pressure after its labor union said it
would resume a partial strike after wage talks with management
floundered.
South Korea's central bank is expected to keep interest
rates steady at a policy meeting on Thursday after a surprise
cut in July, although it is likely to lower rates at least once
more this year if the economy continues to show
weakness.
Move on day +0.87 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +4.24 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)