SEOUL, Aug 9 Seoul shares are expected to pause on Thursday in the wake of a three-day rally, with policy optimism waning over a lack of details on further action from global central banks while a raft of Chinese economic data lies in store later in the day. Investors took a breather after expectations of further stimulus from the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve drove local shares to a three-month high, with resistance on the main index's 120-day moving average cutting down on gains during late trading on Wednesday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.9 percent to close at 1,903.23 points on Wednesday. "From Chinese data to a Bank of Korea policy meeting, a busy calendar of events will likely keep investors on the back foot after the sharp rally seen of late," Woori Investment & Securities said in a note to clients. "But the growing synergy effect of policy optimism and eased growth fears could be a powerful catalyst for further gains in the long run after a period of consolidation." A batch of data from China starting on Thursday -- including inflation, industrial output, and retail sales -- is expected to show the world's second-largest economy is stabilizing after a sluggish first half of the year. South Korea's central bank will hold a policy rate meeting on Thursday where it is expected to keep interest rates steady following a surprise cut in July, although it is likely to lower rates at least once more this year if the economy continues to show signs of weakness. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:52 GMT---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,402.22 0.06% 0.870 USD/JPY 78.41 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.651 -- 0.023 SPOT GOLD $1,611.29 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $93.48 0.14% 0.130 DOW JONES 13175.64 0.05% 7.04 ASIA ADRS 120.03 -0.24% -0.29 ------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P 500 just barely extends rally to Day Four >Prices slide after tepid debt auction demand >Euro edges lower vs dollar after soft German data >Oil futures mixed after surge on U.S. stock draw ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **DAEWOO INTERNATIONAL CORP ** A group of investors that includes private equity fund Affinity Equity is buying a $1.1 billion stake in South Korea's unlisted Kyobo Life Insurance from Daewoo International Corp, in what would be the second-largest private equity backed deal in Asia ex-Japan this year. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)