Aug 9 South Korean shares surged to a three-month closing high on Thursday, buoyed by hopes of decisive action from the European Central Bank (ECB) to tackle the region's fiscal crisis, while China's inflation data left the door open to further supportive measures for the world's second largest economy.

A revised figure of net foreign buying of South Korean shares updated shortly after the market close stood at 1.55 trillion won ($1.37 billion), a 13-month daily record.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.96 percent to close at 1,940.59 points, smashing above its closely watched 120-day moving average.

