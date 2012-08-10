* KOSPI outperforms Asian peers on heavy foreign buying
* LG Display up 3 pct on hopes over high-margin products
* NHN down 4.9 pct, falls for second day on Q2 profit dip
* Dongbu Steel sheds 3.6 pct on talks of new share issuance
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Aug 10 South Korean shares rose for a
fifth-straight day on Friday on sustained foreign buying,
extending a rally backed by hopes of decisive policy action from
global central banks to bolster growth and tame the deepening
debt crisis in Europe.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.3 percent to close at 1,946.4 points, holding firm above its
120-day moving average and logging a weekly gain of 5.3 percent.
The main board once again outperformed other Asian peers
after leading the region with a 2 percent rally on Thursday,
underpinned by relentless foreign buying.
"South Korean equities faced a greater drag compared to
other developed markets from global risk aversion that prevailed
before the latest rally... foreigners used to shun this market
but now they're moving in to shore up the gap," said Oh
Seung-hoon, an analyst at Daishin Investment & Securities.
Foreign investors continued to show a voracious appetite for
local stocks, gobbling up a net 658.1 billion won ($584.7
million) worth of shares for a weekly tally of more than 3
trillion won.
This helped the main bourse shake off pressure from worrying
Chinese trade data, which fell far short of expectations and
briefly dragged the KOSPI into the red.
Still, the data cast doubts over whether the world's
second-largest economy had indeed bottomed out in the first half
of the year as many analysts had predicted.
China-linked petrochemical shares underperformed, with
Hanwha Chemical falling 1.4 percent while LG Chem
shed 0.9 percent.
LG Display outperformed, climbing 3 percent
after local brokerage IBK Securities said the company's growth
acceleration in high-margin products would yield better fortunes
for the loss-making screen maker in the second half of the year.
Internet company NHN, which operates South
Korea's most popular search portal Naver, tumbled 4.9 percent,
underperforming for a second day after its second quarter
earnings released on Thursday showed a decline in profits.
Shares in Donbgu Steel slid 3.6 percent after
the company said it was exploring the option of issuing new
shares to shore up liquidity, triggering dilution worries.
The KOSPI has been driven to three-month highs this week on
hopes of renewed bond buying by the European Central Bank to
ease onerous borrowing costs in Spain and Italy, and Chinese
inflation data which left the door open for further supportive
measures for the economy.
Move on day +0.3 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +6.6 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1125.5500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)