SEOUL, Aug 13 Seoul shares are expected to trade
in a tight range on Monday as investors take a breather after a
five-day rally backed by hopes of decisive policy action from
major central banks to bolster growth and address a deepening
fiscal crisis in Europe.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.3 percent on Friday to close at 1,946.4 points, a 5.3 percent
weekly rise that was its best in seven months.
"With major stimulus action in the near horizon from global
central banks, there is little likelihood of a steep downturn in
risk appetite ... but in the near term, investors may be tempted
to consolidate their gains and secure some profits from the
latest rally," said Tong Yang Securities in a note to clients.
Hopes of renewed bond-buying by the European Central Bank
and gloomy Chinese data, which left the door open for further
supportive measures for the world's second-largest economy,
lifted the KOSPI to its three-month highs, smashing above its
60-day and 120-day moving averages.
Foreign investors were the main drivers, gobbling up more
than a net 3 trillion won ($2.65 billion) of shares last week.
The main bourse is up 6.6 percent for the year but still 5.4
percent short of its 2012-high of 2,057.28 points registered on
March 14 at the peak of a first-quarter liquidity rally.
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @2149 GMT-----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,405.87 0.22% 3.070
USD/JPY 78.26 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.659 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,619.44 -0.01% -0.110
US CRUDE $92.87 0.00% 0.000
DOW JONES 13207.95 0.32% 42.76
ASIA ADRS 120.91 0.22% 0.26
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 1130.4000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)