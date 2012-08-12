SEOUL, Aug 13 Seoul shares are expected to trade in a tight range on Monday as investors take a breather after a five-day rally backed by hopes of decisive policy action from major central banks to bolster growth and address a deepening fiscal crisis in Europe. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.3 percent on Friday to close at 1,946.4 points, a 5.3 percent weekly rise that was its best in seven months. "With major stimulus action in the near horizon from global central banks, there is little likelihood of a steep downturn in risk appetite ... but in the near term, investors may be tempted to consolidate their gains and secure some profits from the latest rally," said Tong Yang Securities in a note to clients. Hopes of renewed bond-buying by the European Central Bank and gloomy Chinese data, which left the door open for further supportive measures for the world's second-largest economy, lifted the KOSPI to its three-month highs, smashing above its 60-day and 120-day moving averages. Foreign investors were the main drivers, gobbling up more than a net 3 trillion won ($2.65 billion) of shares last week. The main bourse is up 6.6 percent for the year but still 5.4 percent short of its 2012-high of 2,057.28 points registered on March 14 at the peak of a first-quarter liquidity rally. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @2149 GMT----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,405.87 0.22% 3.070 USD/JPY 78.26 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.659 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,619.44 -0.01% -0.110 US CRUDE $92.87 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 13207.95 0.32% 42.76 ASIA ADRS 120.91 0.22% 0.26 ------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P 500 ekes out gains to run streak to six days >U.S. bond prices up on global economic worry >Euro posts weekly loss vs dollar, yen >Oil falls as China buys less, weak global demand ($1 = 1130.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)