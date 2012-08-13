By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Aug 13 Seoul shares edged lower on
Monday, poised to break a five-day winning streak as investors
consolidated gains from the sharp rally that followed renewed
hopes of further stimulus action by global central banks.
"The market is cooling off today but foreigners are still in
buying mode, which indicates that momentum is not lost but on
temporary hold while investors take some time to catch their
breath," said Park Jung-seop, an analyst at Daishin Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.42 percent at 1,938.21 points as of 0155 GMT, but still
sitting in bullish territory above its 120-day moving average of
1,919.9.
"Investors are steadily building upon optimism that the
European Central Bank will soon flesh out a plan to alleviate
the region's fiscal crunch, which could provide an extra spurt
of momentum to take the KOSPI as high as 2,050 points," Park
said.
Hopes of renewed bond-buying by the European Central Bank
and gloomy Chinese data, which left the door open for further
supportive measures for the world's second-largest economy,
drove the KOSPI to its best weekly gain in 7-months en route to
a string of three-month highs last week.
Foreign investors, after gobbling up more than a net 3
trillion Korean won ($2.65 billion) worth of shares last week,
remained firmly in "risk-on" mode, buying a net 96.6 billion won
worth on Monday morning.
Growth-sensitive cyclicals underperformed as investors
cashed in on last week's sharp rally, with SK Innovation
, South Korea's largest crude oil refiner, falling
1.5 percent while petrochemical giant LG Chem fell
1.7 percent.
Kumho Industrial shares fell 2.3 percent on
Monday morning after local media said the cash-strapped
conglomerate was mulling a capital writedown plan by the end of
this year.
Main bourse operator Korea Exchange has asked Kumho to
clarify its position on the matter by 0300 GMT.
KOSDAQ-listed Hyvision System plunged 7 percent
on overhanging worries from outstanding convertible bonds,
prompting local brokerage Shinhan Investment & Securities to
lower its target share price by 16.7 percent.
Shares in Joongang Construction tumbled 4.7
percent after the Korea Exchange said on Friday that Joongang
shares' market price has fallen below 20 percent of par value
for 25 days and may be subject to supervision if it persists for
30 days.
($1 = 1130.4000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu)