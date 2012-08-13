* Kumho Ind. tumbles 7.3 pct on share writedown plan
* Hyvision plunges 7.9 pct on debt overhang worries
* Joongang Construction down on bourse supervision warning
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Aug 13 Seoul shares edged lower on Monday
on further evidence of sluggish global growth, snapping a
five-day winning streak as investors consolidated gains from
last week's rally backed by hopes of further stimulus from
global central banks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.72 percent to close at 1,932.44 points, but remained in
bullish territory above the 120-day moving average of 1,920
points.
Fears over a global economy still stuck in low gear
resurfaced after a slew of weak economic data last week, topped
off by Friday's China trade figures, while Tuesday's
second-quarter euro zone growth data is expected to show further
signs of a deep recession plaguing the region.
"There's only so much that low interest rates and more
liquidity can do to keep investors in a good mood when the
economy is performing so poorly," said Kang Hyun-ki, an analyst
at Solomon Investment & Securities.
"The won/dollar exchange rate has run into a wall and the
recent surge in foreign buying appears to be of short-term
nature, signs that are all pointing to a correction," said Kang.
The KOSPI was driven to its best weekly gain in 7-months and
a string of three-month highs last week on hopes of renewed
bond-buying by the European Central Bank as well as the sluggish
Chinese data that opened the door to more growth-supportive
measures for the world's second largest economy.
Foreign investors remained in "risk-on" mode, although their
buying pace was notably slower after gobbling up more than a net
3 trillion won ($2.7 billion) worth of South Korean equities
last week, picking up a comparatively modest 264.3 billion won
in net shares on Monday.
Large-cap technology shares weighed, as index-giant Samsung
Electronics fell 1.7 percent while LG Electronics
slumped 2.7 percent.
"Investors are taking profits on tech shares which have
outperformed the broader market for so long, but weak July
earnings from Taiwanese tech companies are also prompting a
sober reassessment of their South Korean peers' outlook," said
Lee Seung-woo, a technology sector analyst at IBK Securities.
Growth-sensitive cyclicals underperformed as investors
cashed in on last week's sharp rally, with SK Innovation
, South Korea's largest crude oil refiner, falling
2.4 percent while petrochemical giant LG Chem slid
3.1 percent.
Kumho Industrial shares tumbled 7.3 percent
after the cash-strapped conglomerate said it was mulling a
capital writedown plan to improve its financial structure, but
declined to outline further details.
KOSDAQ-listed Hyvision System plunged 7.9
percent on overhanging worries from outstanding convertible
bonds, prompting local brokerage Shinhan Investment & Securities
to lower its target share price by 16.7 percent.
Shares in Joongang Construction slumped 6.4
percent after the Korea Exchange said on Friday that the market
price of Joongang shares had fallen below 20 percent of par
value for 25 days and may be subject to bourse supervision if it
persists for 30 days.
Investors will keep a close eye on U.S. retail sales for
July and inflation data due for release on Tuesday to gauge the
health of the world's largest economy and the prospect of
further easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Move on day -0.72 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +5.84 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1130.4000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)