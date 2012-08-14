By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Aug 14 Seoul shares edged higher on Tuesday as bargain seekers picked up stocks they considered undervalued, displaying robust risk appetite on optimism of further policy action by global central banks. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.83 percent at 1,948.40 points as of 0230 GMT. "Foreign buying is keeping the market afloat and stimulus hopes are still playing a large part of it," said Park Sang-hyun, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities. Foreign investors were poised to set a seven-day buying streak, picking up a net 250 billion won ($221 million) worth of shares for a total net purchase of nearly 3.5 trillion won during the stretch. After last week's bleak China trade data and Monday's report showing a slowdown in Japan's economy, market participants are now eyeing the euro zone's second quarter gross domestic product, which is expected to contract, and July U.S. retail sales and consumer prices due later in the day for market cues. But gloomy growth prospects are expected to reinforce expectations of further stimulus measures from global policymakers to bolster growth and address a growing fiscal crisis in Europe, supporting bullish sentiment. Laggard crude oil refiners outperformed, with SK Innovation , South Korea's largest crude oil refiner, climbing 2.7 percent while GS Holdings, the country's second biggest, rose 2.4 percent. Shipyards bucked the bullish trend as industry bellwether Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world's largest shipbuilder, posted a 67 percent fall in second quarter profit. Hyundai Heavy shares fell 2.7 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering shed 2 percent. Kumho Industrial shares extended losses, tumbling 7.3 percent after the cash-strapped conglomerate said on Monday it was mulling a capital writedown plan to improve its financial structure without giving further details. ($1 = 1131.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)