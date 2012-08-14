By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Aug 14 Seoul shares edged higher on
Tuesday as bargain seekers picked up stocks they considered
undervalued, displaying robust risk appetite on optimism of
further policy action by global central banks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.83 percent at 1,948.40 points as of 0230 GMT.
"Foreign buying is keeping the market afloat and stimulus
hopes are still playing a large part of it," said Park
Sang-hyun, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.
Foreign investors were poised to set a seven-day buying
streak, picking up a net 250 billion won ($221 million) worth of
shares for a total net purchase of nearly 3.5 trillion won
during the stretch.
After last week's bleak China trade data and Monday's report
showing a slowdown in Japan's economy, market participants are
now eyeing the euro zone's second quarter gross domestic
product, which is expected to contract, and July U.S. retail
sales and consumer prices due later in the day for market cues.
But gloomy growth prospects are expected to reinforce
expectations of further stimulus measures from global
policymakers to bolster growth and address a growing fiscal
crisis in Europe, supporting bullish sentiment.
Laggard crude oil refiners outperformed, with SK Innovation
, South Korea's largest crude oil refiner, climbing
2.7 percent while GS Holdings, the country's second
biggest, rose 2.4 percent.
Shipyards bucked the bullish trend as industry bellwether
Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world's largest
shipbuilder, posted a 67 percent fall in second quarter profit.
Hyundai Heavy shares fell 2.7 percent while Daewoo
Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering shed 2 percent.
Kumho Industrial shares extended losses,
tumbling 7.3 percent after the cash-strapped conglomerate said
on Monday it was mulling a capital writedown plan to improve its
financial structure without giving further details.
($1 = 1131.1000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)