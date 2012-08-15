SEOUL, Aug 16 Seoul shares are expected to hold a narrow range on Thursday, following a public holiday in the previous session, as investors await further details on the course of action by global central banks. South Korean equities have been propelled to a string of three-month highs in recent sessions on steady hopes that the European Central Bank will make good on its pledge to ease onerous borrowing costs in Spain and Italy. While tepid second-quarter growth data showing the euro zone sinking back into a recession kept stimulus hopes alive, surprisingly strong U.S. employment and retail sales data have raised concerns that the Federal Reserve could put off another round of bond-buying until more dire signs appear. "The market could be stuck in a lull before September, when things are expected to get moving again in the policy action front... until then, the index may wander around the 1,950 point territory until it finds new momentum," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. Analysts say foreign investors may be the key factor while the market awaits for further news on data and policy hints, having contributed 3.6 trillion won ($3.2 billion) worth of net buying in local stocks over the last seven trading days. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.27 percent on Tuesday to close at 1,956.96 points. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:53 GMT----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,405.53 0.11% 1.600 USD/JPY 78.93 -0.08% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.817 -- 0.085 SPOT GOLD $1,603.04 0.01% 0.160 US CRUDE $94.21 -0.13% -0.120 DOW JONES 13164.78 -0.06% -7.36 ASIA ADRS 119.04 -0.43% -0.51 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St continues advance but at a snail's pace >Yields rise on stronger U.S. data >Dollar gain from diminished prospect for Fed easing >Brent ends above $116 to 3-month high ($1 = 1129.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)