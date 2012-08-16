SEOUL Aug 16 Seoul shares were nearly flat after the open on Thursday, as investors waited for further details on possible policy action by global central banks.

Shares in Woongjin Holdings rose 2.3 percent after it announced it would sell its stake in water purifier maker Woongjin Coway to private equity fund MBK Partners for $965 million.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.03 percent at 1,956.35 points as of 0001 GMT.