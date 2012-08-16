* Hanwha tumbles after court gives prison sentence to
chairman
* Kumho Tire falls after union workers go on strike - report
* Woongjin Holdings up 1.2 pct after $965 mln Coway stake
sale
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Aug 16 Seoul shares drifted lower on
Thursday morning as investors consolidated gains from a recent
rally while waiting on global policymakers to flesh out plans to
bolster growth and address a fiscal crisis in Europe.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.26 percent at 1,951.79 points as of 0205 GMT.
While tepid second-quarter growth data showing the euro zone
sinking back into a recession kept stimulus hopes alive in that
region, surprisingly strong U.S. employment and retail sales
data have raised concerns that the Federal Reserve could put off
another round of bond-buying until more dire signs appear.
Renewed uncertainty over the prospects of Fed easing
prompted investors to take profits, with the KOSPI having
touched a string of three-month highs during its latest surge.
"We are looking at the market from a long-term perspective
and see room for further gains... the index looks to have
secured a comfortable foothold above its 120-day and 200-day
moving averages, signs that investors are confident of improving
fundamentals ahead," said Hyundai Securities in a note to
clients.
Steady net foreign buying continued to underpin the market,
cushioning the main board from steeper declines, with offshore
players picking up a net 112.8 billion won ($99.85 million)
worth of shares on Thursday morning and placing themselves on
track for an eight-day buying streak.
Shares in Hanwha Corp tumbled 4.7 percent,
extending losses after a South Korean court handed a 4-year
prison sentence to Hanwha Group chairman Kim Seung-youn on
charges including embezzlement.
Kumho Tire shares slumped 4.1 percent after
local media, citing a union official, said unionized workers of
the tire maker had walked out for an indefinite strike demanding
higher wages.
Woongjin Holdings rose 1.2 percent after
announcing a $965 million stake sale in water purifier maker
Woongjin Coway to private equity fund MBK Partners
at a 33 percent premium over Coway's last closing
price.
($1 = 1129.6500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)