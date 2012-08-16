* Hanwha tumbles after court gives prison sentence to chairman

* Kumho Tire falls after union workers go on strike - report

* Woongjin Holdings up 1.2 pct after $965 mln Coway stake sale

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Aug 16 Seoul shares drifted lower on Thursday morning as investors consolidated gains from a recent rally while waiting on global policymakers to flesh out plans to bolster growth and address a fiscal crisis in Europe.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.26 percent at 1,951.79 points as of 0205 GMT.

While tepid second-quarter growth data showing the euro zone sinking back into a recession kept stimulus hopes alive in that region, surprisingly strong U.S. employment and retail sales data have raised concerns that the Federal Reserve could put off another round of bond-buying until more dire signs appear.

Renewed uncertainty over the prospects of Fed easing prompted investors to take profits, with the KOSPI having touched a string of three-month highs during its latest surge.

"We are looking at the market from a long-term perspective and see room for further gains... the index looks to have secured a comfortable foothold above its 120-day and 200-day moving averages, signs that investors are confident of improving fundamentals ahead," said Hyundai Securities in a note to clients.

Steady net foreign buying continued to underpin the market, cushioning the main board from steeper declines, with offshore players picking up a net 112.8 billion won ($99.85 million) worth of shares on Thursday morning and placing themselves on track for an eight-day buying streak.

Shares in Hanwha Corp tumbled 4.7 percent, extending losses after a South Korean court handed a 4-year prison sentence to Hanwha Group chairman Kim Seung-youn on charges including embezzlement.

Kumho Tire shares slumped 4.1 percent after local media, citing a union official, said unionized workers of the tire maker had walked out for an indefinite strike demanding higher wages.

Woongjin Holdings rose 1.2 percent after announcing a $965 million stake sale in water purifier maker Woongjin Coway to private equity fund MBK Partners at a 33 percent premium over Coway's last closing price. ($1 = 1129.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)