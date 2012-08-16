SEOUL, Aug 17 South Korean stocks are expected
to finish the week higher on Friday, following gains on Wall
Street after supportive comments from Germany on the European
Central Bank's efforts to contain the region's debt crisis.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's voice of support on
Thursday raised the prospect of the ECB buying the bonds of
debt-laden euro states such as Spain and Italy.
"Merkel's remarks heightened expectations of a solution to
the euro zone's problems," said Lee Sang won, an analyst at
Hyundai Securities.
"Caution played out this week after last week's market
rally, but I don't doubt the market's overall upward trajectory,
with the macro economic situation improving."
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) has
edged up 0.59 percent so far this week, after climbing to its
largest weekly gain in 7-months and hitting a string of
three-month highs last week on hopes of renewed bond-buying by
the ECB.
The KOSPI ticked up 0.05 percent to a three-month closing
high of 1,957.91 points on Thursday.
---------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:54 GMT-------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,415.51 0.71% 9.980
USD/JPY 79.32 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.835 -- 0.017
SPOT GOLD $1,614.30 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE $95.24 -0.38% -0.360
DOW JONES 13250.11 0.65% 85.33
ASIA ADRS 120.15 0.93% 1.11
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
KOREAN AIR LINES, KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES
Korean Air Lines Co said on Thursday it has submitted a
letter of intent for a stake in Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)
in a deal estimated by the market to be worth around 1.2
trillion won ($1.06 billion).
HYUNDAI MOTOR
The South Korean carmaker proposed to its labour union that
it turn 3,000 temporary workers, or 40 percent of the total
temporary workforce at its South Korean factories, into regular
employees by 2016, a spokesman said on Thursday.
KUMHO TIRE
Workers at the South Korean tyre maker agreed to get back to
work on Friday following a one-day strike after a court granted
an injunction to block strike action, a spokesman for the
company said.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Joseph Radford)