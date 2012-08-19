SEOUL, Aug 20 Seoul shares are expected to open
higher on Monday, as a pledge of support from German Chancellor
Angela Merkel for European Central Bank action to temper the
eurozone's growing debt crisis soothed investors worries about a
possible roadblock to further easing.
In a departure from her staunch pro-austerity stance, Merkel
voiced support for ECB President Mario Draghi's crisis-fighting
strategy, easing concerns of political friction within the
single-currency bloc.
"The market is gaining ground on a much more solid footing
compared to the first-quarter liquidity rally and the relative
stability offers more room for further, sustainable gains... a
string of U.S. data this week will be the key variables
however," Tong Yang Securities in a note to clients.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.58 percent to close at 1,946.54 points on Friday.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:12 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,418.16 0.19% 2.650
USD/JPY 79.51 -0.04% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.814 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,617.44 0.11% 1.850
US CRUDE $96.25 0.25% 0.240
DOW JONES 13275.20 0.19% 25.09
ASIA ADRS 120.44 0.24% 0.29
-------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS **
Samsung Electronics Co said on Friday it had agreed
with Siemens's light bulb unit Osram to settle all
LED patent suits and reached license agreements for their patent
portfolios, ending a more than year-long patent battle between
the two firms.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)