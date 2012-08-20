SEOUL Aug 20 Seoul shares edged down in early Monday trade, dragged lower as index-giant Samsung Electronics extended losses for a second day on profit-taking.

Samsung shares were down 2.6 percent, and have retreated more than 6 percent since Thursday's close.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.29 percent at 1,940.90 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)