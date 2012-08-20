California governor says climate change could be more dangerous than fascism
BEIJING, June 6 California governor Jerry Brown said on Tuesday that the threat of climate change could be more dangerous than that of fascism during World War Two.
Aug 20 Shares in Samsung Electronics , South Korea's most valuable firm, fell 3 percent in early trade on Monday, extending falls into a second day as investors took profits following a one-month surge.
Samsung shares soared 23 percent from its most recent trough registered on July 12, outpacing gains in the main board by nearly three-fold. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)
BEIJING, June 6 California governor Jerry Brown said on Tuesday that the threat of climate change could be more dangerous than that of fascism during World War Two.
TOKYO, June 6 Shares in Toshiba Corp rose as much as 4 percent in early Tuesday trading after Asahi newspaper reported it is considering giving U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Ltd the exclusive rights to negotiate to buy its prized chip unit.