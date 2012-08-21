SEOUL, Aug 22 Seoul shares are expected to tread water on Wednesday as investors wait to see if the European Central Bank will move boldly to contain the euro zone debt crisis, although sentiment remains robust on expectations of eventual action. Hopes that the ECB will step in to ease borrowing costs for Spain and Italy have helped the Korea Composite Stock Price Index notch up a string three-month highs in August, although the rally has sputtered since Friday on concerns that the market has become overheated. "With Spanish bond yields falling, a key volatility index in the U.S. hitting multi-year lows, and foreign investors buying South Korean stocks for 11 straight days, there is now very little risk of a sharp downturn," Woori Investment & Securities said in a note its clients. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.2 percent to close at 1,943.22 points on Tuesday. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:07 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,413.17 -0.35% -4.960 USD/JPY 79.25 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.802 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,636.79 -0.07% -1.100 US CRUDE $96.68 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 13203.58 -0.51% -68.06 ASIA ADRS 120.42 0.02% 0.02 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St slips after S&P 500 hits four-year high >Bonds little changed, ECB plans in focus >Euro hits 7-wk high on speculation ECB's action >Oil rises on euro zone hopes, supply worries ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** Samsung Electronics Co said on Tuesday it will spend about $4 billion at its chip plant in Austin, Texas, to renovate an existing chip producing line and boost production of system chips, widely used in popular smartphones and tablets. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)