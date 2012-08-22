By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Aug 22 Seoul shares fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, as investors took profits on a month-long rally as they wait to see if the European Central Bank will act boldly to rein in the growing debt crisis in the euro zone. Hopes that the ECB will step in to ease borrowing costs for Spain and Italy propelled the KOSPI to three-month highs in August, although the rally has sputtered since Friday on concerns that the market has become overheated. "The market is fatigued but remains on an uptrend...falling bond yields in the euro zone's peripheral economies and rising yields in U.S. Treasuries indicate that investors are still embracing risk," Bookook Securities said in a note to clients. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.2 percent to 1,919.30 points as of 0205 GMT. The Daily Telegraph, a British newspaper, supported a report over the weekend in a German magazine that the ECB planned to put a hard cap on Spanish and Italian bond yields. An ECB spokeswoman, asked about the Telegraph story, referred to the ECB's statement on Monday, when it said it was misleading to report on policy decisions that had not been made. Profit-takers targeted outperforming cyclicals, with builders and shipyards leading morning falls. Samsung Engineering & Construction fell 2.8 percent while Hyundai Heavy Industries slumped 3 percent. Kumho Industrial slumped 4.3 percent, set to put in an eight-day losing streak sparked when the cash-strapped conglomerate said that it was mulling a capital writedown plan. But shares in SK Chemicals climbed 0.8 percent after posting a 43 percent jump in second-quarter profit compared to a year earlier. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)