* Kumho posts 8-day losing streak on capital writedown plan
* SK Chemicals gain 1.3 pct on 43 pct Q2 profit jump
* Korea Zinc up 2.5 pct after gold prices touch 3-1/2 mth
high
* LG Elec up after brokerage cites strength in smartphone,
TV market
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Aug 22 South Korean shares fell on
Wednesday for a fourth straight session, dragged down by
shipmakers, as investors grew impatient with the European
Central Bank to flesh out its plans for the debt-laden economies
in the euro zone.
The market faced further pressure after Japan's exports
slumped the most in six months in July as shipments to Europe
and China tumbled, casting a shadow over the prospects of South
Korean exports as well, the key driver of Asia's fourth-largest
economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
dropped 0.41 percent to close at 1,935.19 points, holding its
ground in bullish territory above the 120-day moving average of
1,961.61 points.
"The index's 20, 120, and 200 day moving averages are
converging in on one another... we should be able to get a
clearer idea where the market is headed long-term come
September," said Daewoo Securities in a note its clients.
Hopes that the ECB will step in to ease borrowing costs for
Spain and Italy propelled the KOSPI to three-month highs in
August, although the rally has sputtered since Friday on
concerns that the market has become overheated.
But investors have become impatient for signs that the ECB
will follow through on its pledge, after it quashed media
speculation over the shape and form of a renewed bond-buying
program while remaining tight-lipped on further details.
Shipyards, heavily-tied to fortunes in Europe and
outperformers in the recent rally backed by hopes of decisive
debt-fighting action in that region, fell to profit-taking on
Wednesday.
Hyundai Heavy Industries fell 2.78 percent while
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering shed 1.6
percent.
Kumho Industrial slumped 3.9 percent en route to
an eight-day losing streak, facing dogged pressure since last
Monday's announcement by the cash-strapped conglomerate that it
was mulling a capital writedown plan.
But shares in SK Chemicals bucked wider trends
to climb 1.3 percent after posting a 43 percent jump in
second-quarter profit compared to a year earlier.
Metal refiner Korea Zinc, a producer of
non-ferrous metals which includes gold, gained 2.5 percent after
gold prices hit a three-and-a-half month high on Wednesday.
LG Electronics rose 1.8 percent after local
brokerage Shinhan Investment & Securities said LG's global
market share in smartphones and flat-panel TVs had risen in the
second quarter and expected to gain traction until the end of
the year.
Move on day -0.41 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +6.01 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
