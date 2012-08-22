* Kumho posts 8-day losing streak on capital writedown plan * SK Chemicals gain 1.3 pct on 43 pct Q2 profit jump * Korea Zinc up 2.5 pct after gold prices touch 3-1/2 mth high * LG Elec up after brokerage cites strength in smartphone, TV market By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Aug 22 South Korean shares fell on Wednesday for a fourth straight session, dragged down by shipmakers, as investors grew impatient with the European Central Bank to flesh out its plans for the debt-laden economies in the euro zone. The market faced further pressure after Japan's exports slumped the most in six months in July as shipments to Europe and China tumbled, casting a shadow over the prospects of South Korean exports as well, the key driver of Asia's fourth-largest economy. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 0.41 percent to close at 1,935.19 points, holding its ground in bullish territory above the 120-day moving average of 1,961.61 points. "The index's 20, 120, and 200 day moving averages are converging in on one another... we should be able to get a clearer idea where the market is headed long-term come September," said Daewoo Securities in a note its clients. Hopes that the ECB will step in to ease borrowing costs for Spain and Italy propelled the KOSPI to three-month highs in August, although the rally has sputtered since Friday on concerns that the market has become overheated. But investors have become impatient for signs that the ECB will follow through on its pledge, after it quashed media speculation over the shape and form of a renewed bond-buying program while remaining tight-lipped on further details. Shipyards, heavily-tied to fortunes in Europe and outperformers in the recent rally backed by hopes of decisive debt-fighting action in that region, fell to profit-taking on Wednesday. Hyundai Heavy Industries fell 2.78 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering shed 1.6 percent. Kumho Industrial slumped 3.9 percent en route to an eight-day losing streak, facing dogged pressure since last Monday's announcement by the cash-strapped conglomerate that it was mulling a capital writedown plan. But shares in SK Chemicals bucked wider trends to climb 1.3 percent after posting a 43 percent jump in second-quarter profit compared to a year earlier. Metal refiner Korea Zinc, a producer of non-ferrous metals which includes gold, gained 2.5 percent after gold prices hit a three-and-a-half month high on Wednesday. LG Electronics rose 1.8 percent after local brokerage Shinhan Investment & Securities said LG's global market share in smartphones and flat-panel TVs had risen in the second quarter and expected to gain traction until the end of the year. Move on day -0.41 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +6.01 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)