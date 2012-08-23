BRIEF-Gemdale's contract sales up in May, Jan-May
* Says contract sales at 9.7 billion yuan ($1.43 billion) in May, up 43.8 percent y/y
SEOUL Aug 23 Seoul shares fell early on Thursday, on track for a fifth-straight day of losses despite hints of easing in the latest U.S. Federal Reserve minutes.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had dropped 0.33 percent to 1,928.87 points as of 0007 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Says contract sales at 9.7 billion yuan ($1.43 billion) in May, up 43.8 percent y/y
* Says it gets approval to issue 5.0 billion yuan ($735.78 million) commercial paper