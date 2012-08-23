SEOUL, Aug 24 Seoul shares are set to turn lower
on Friday, taking their cues from U.S. shares which fell as
hopes of quick stimulus action from the U.S. Federal Reserve
faded.
"Global shares are undergoing a technical correction, and
South Korean stocks are no exception," said Kim Young-joon, an
analyst at SK Securities.
"Expectations for fresh stimulus action have been largely
reflected in shares, so shares will continue to take a breather
next week," he said.
A Federal Reserve official on Thursday leaned against the
impression that the U.S. central bank was locked into easing
monetary policy at its meeting next month, noting that economic
data had improved in recent weeks.
"Seoul shares seem under pressure and foreign buying is
likely to decrease," said Cho Byeong-hyun, an analyst at Tong
Yang Securities, said.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.38 percent at 1,942.54 points on Thursday, breaking a
four-day losing streak.
- ---------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:49 GMT--------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,402.08 -0.81% -11.410
USD/JPY 78.53 0.08% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.675 -- -0.021
SPOT GOLD $1,672.04 1.13% 18.650
US CRUDE $96.27 0.00% 0.000
DOW JONES 13057.46 -0.88% -115.30
ASIA ADRS 119.87 -0.45% -0.54
-------------------------------------------------------------
TECH SHARES
Hewlett-Packard Co, the No. 1 PC maker, posted an
$8.9 billion loss and cut its earnings outlook for the year,
echoing concerns raised by rival Dell Inc about
faltering demand for PCs.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Daum Kim; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)