SEOUL Aug 24 Seoul shares fell more than 1
percent to a two-week intraday low on Thursday morning as
expectations of additional stimulus measures from the U.S.
Federal Reserve were dented.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1 percent at 1,923.11 points as of 0250 GMT, just off a
session floor of 1,916.87 which was the lowest since Aug 9.
Europe-dependant shipyards underperformed, after Markit's
flash purchase managers' index (PMI) showed the euro zone
economy sinking into a double-dip recession.
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering tumbled
3.4 percent while Hyundai Heavy Industries fell 2.4
percent.
Fading hopes that the Federal Reserve will ease monetary
policy weighed on financials, as Hana Financial Group
slumped 3.7 percent while Woori Finance Holdings
declined 3.5 percent.
A short-lived rally in the previous session following the
release of minutes from the latest Fed meeting is fizzling out,
after a senior Fed official told CNBC television that economic
data was showing signs of improvement, leaning against
expectations of policy easing on the
near-horizon.
"It just wasn't a good day news flow-wise, with QE3
expectations taking a hit and worries over Greece cropping up
once more, but rest assured there isn't going to be a massive
exodus of foreign capital," said Song Chang-suk, an analyst at
Hanyang Securities.
Broad falls across the main board saw 18 out of 19 industry
group sub-indices tracked by bourse operator Korea Exchange
languishing in the red.
The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks was down 1.2
percent, with losing shares in the benchmark outnumbering
gainers nearly 6 to 1.
Shares in Woongjin Holdings fell 3 percent after
the company said it was considering issuing new shares to
bolster liquidity, but declined to outline further details.
Cash-strapped Woongjin has already sold its water purifier
making former subsidiary Woongjin Coway for $1.1
billion to a South Korean private equity fund earlier this
month.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)