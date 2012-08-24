SEOUL Aug 24 Seoul shares fell to a two-week closing low on Thursday, weighed by dashed expectations of quick stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve and further pressured by bleak global growth prospects following weak China and Europe manufacturing surveys.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.17 percent to close at 1,919.81 points, down 1.4 percent for the week and its lowest level since August 8. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ron Popeski)