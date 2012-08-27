SEOUL, Aug 28 Seoul stocks are seen rangebound on Tuesday as investors await news of possible stimulus from top central banks later this week, with support for the market from a credit rating upgrade. Moody's upgrade of South Korea's credit rating on Monday was unlikely to provide strong upward momentum in the short-term, analysts said, but rather brace the main board from drastic dips until possible central bank policies become clearer. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down just 0.1 percent on Monday to close at 1,917.87 points, even as Samsung group shares fell sharply after a patent ruling favouring rival Apple Inc. "The effect of Samsung Electronics' tumble was limited to individual shares, unlike the widespread effect of the European crisis or concerns over deteriorating fundamentals," said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Woori Investment and Securities. "Even if Samsung continues to weigh, chances are the main board will hold at the current level or even seek positive territory." Global stocks held on to recent gains on Monday while U.S. Treasuries rose as investors looked ahead to a meeting of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday for possible stimulus clues from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:56 GMT--------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,410.44 -0.05% -0.690 USD/JPY 78.75 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.652 -- -0.034 SPOT GOLD $1,663.60 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $95.69 0.23% 0.220 DOW JONES 13124.67 -0.25% -33.30 ASIA ADRS 119.12 -0.58% -0.70 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St finishes flat, Apple reaches another high >Yields fall as Bernanke, QE3 in focus >Euro lower versus dollar; Bernanke ahead >Oil fall ahead of Isaac, hitting refinery demand ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** Samsung Electronics fell 7.45 percent after its sweeping loss in a U.S. patent verdict against Apple Inc last week. Apple on Monday sought preliminary injunctions against Samsung's eight smartphone models including the Galaxy S2. **HANWHA CHEMICAL ** Hanwha Chemical said in a regulatory filing Monday its board approved the payment of 40 million euros ($50 million) in cash to acquire insolvent German solar group Q-Cells, plus taking on liabilities worth 850 million Malaysian ringgit ($274 million) from Q-Cells' Malaysian business. ($1 = 0.7989 euros) ($1 = 3.1000 Malaysian ringgits)