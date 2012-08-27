SEOUL, Aug 28 Seoul stocks are seen rangebound
on Tuesday as investors await news of possible stimulus from top
central banks later this week, with support for the market from
a credit rating upgrade.
Moody's upgrade of South Korea's credit rating on Monday was
unlikely to provide strong upward momentum in the short-term,
analysts said, but rather brace the main board from drastic dips
until possible central bank policies become clearer.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged
down just 0.1 percent on Monday to close at 1,917.87 points,
even as Samsung group shares fell sharply after a patent ruling
favouring rival Apple Inc.
"The effect of Samsung Electronics' tumble was
limited to individual shares, unlike the widespread effect of
the European crisis or concerns over deteriorating
fundamentals," said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Woori
Investment and Securities.
"Even if Samsung continues to weigh, chances are the main
board will hold at the current level or even seek positive
territory."
Global stocks held on to recent gains on Monday while U.S.
Treasuries rose as investors looked ahead to a meeting of
central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday for possible
stimulus clues from the Federal Reserve and European Central
Bank.
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS **
Samsung Electronics fell 7.45 percent after its
sweeping loss in a U.S. patent verdict against Apple Inc
last week. Apple on Monday sought preliminary
injunctions against Samsung's eight smartphone models including
the Galaxy S2.
**HANWHA CHEMICAL **
Hanwha Chemical said in a regulatory filing Monday
its board approved the payment of 40 million euros ($50 million)
in cash to acquire insolvent German solar group Q-Cells, plus
taking on liabilities worth 850 million Malaysian ringgit ($274
million) from Q-Cells' Malaysian business.
($1 = 0.7989 euros) ($1 = 3.1000 Malaysian ringgits)