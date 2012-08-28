SEOUL Aug 28 Seoul shares edged higher in early trading Monday, with investors awaiting news of possible stimulus from top central banks later in the week.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 0.5 percent after a 7.5 percent fall on Monday saw the company lose $12 billion in market capitalization.

Banking shares gained after Moody's raised South Korea's credit rating Monday, with KB Financial Group up 2 percent and Woori Finance Holdings up 0.9 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.24 percent at 1,922.72 points at 0002 GMT. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by John Mair)