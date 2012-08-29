SEOUL Aug 29 Seoul shares rose on Wednesday as local institutional investors snapped up blue-chips before a closely watched gathering of central bankers on Friday that may provide clues about further U.S. stimulus.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics gained 2.9 percent, regaining some of the ground lost after rival Apple Inc scored a sweeping legal victory in their patent dispute.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.6 percent to close at 1,928.54 points.