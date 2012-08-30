SEOUL Aug 30 Seoul shares fell Thursday on strong program-selling as hopes diminished for a hint of U.S. stimulus by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke this Friday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 1.15 percent down at 1,906.38 points after spending the entire session in negative territory.

"Expectations have been steadily dropping for the Jackson Hole speech this weekend, and foreign investors predicting increased market volatility have sold futures in droves," said Jun Gyun, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

Foreign investors net sold some 4,545 KOSPI 200 futures contracts, compared to a 14-session average net sale of 994 contracts per day.

Analysts said this triggered a heavy flow of program trading that net sold 444 billion won ($392 million) by the market close.

"The concern that hints about a third round of quantitative easing will be once again postponed, plus increased likelihood of a full-scale bailout for Spain, have served as worrying factors," said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

Decliners far outnumbered gainers, 529 to 290, with market heavyweight Samsung Electronics giving up the ground gained the day before with a 1.2 percent decline.

Refineries lost ground after U.S. crude oil prices fell on Wednesday as Gulf Coast refineries and platforms escaped damage from Hurricane Isaac. SK Innovation fell 4.3 percent and S-Oil closed down 2.8 percent.

Hyundai Motor ended flat after the carmaker reached a tentative wage deal with its South Korean union leaders on Thursday.

But car air-conditioner maker Halla Climate Control closed up 2.7 percent after Mando Corp said it was considering a buyout of Halla. Halla Climate is majority owned by U.S. auto parts supplier Visteon.

Mando, which said in a regulatory filing it had not decided the specifics of a possible proposal, rose 0.3 percent. A Mando spokesman said the company was in the process of choosing an advisor.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks fell 1.3 percent, while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ edged up 0.06 percent.

Move on day -1.15 percent

12-month high 2,049.28 3 April 2012

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +4.4 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1133.4500 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)