SEOUL Aug 30 Seoul shares fell Thursday on
strong program-selling as hopes diminished for a hint of U.S.
stimulus by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke this Friday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
1.15 percent down at 1,906.38 points after spending the entire
session in negative territory.
"Expectations have been steadily dropping for the Jackson
Hole speech this weekend, and foreign investors predicting
increased market volatility have sold futures in droves," said
Jun Gyun, an analyst at Samsung Securities.
Foreign investors net sold some 4,545 KOSPI 200 futures
contracts, compared to a 14-session average net sale of 994
contracts per day.
Analysts said this triggered a heavy flow of program trading
that net sold 444 billion won ($392 million) by the market
close.
"The concern that hints about a third round of quantitative
easing will be once again postponed, plus increased likelihood
of a full-scale bailout for Spain, have served as worrying
factors," said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at Daishin Securities.
Decliners far outnumbered gainers, 529 to 290, with market
heavyweight Samsung Electronics giving up the ground
gained the day before with a 1.2 percent decline.
Refineries lost ground after U.S. crude oil prices fell on
Wednesday as Gulf Coast refineries and platforms escaped damage
from Hurricane Isaac. SK Innovation fell 4.3 percent
and S-Oil closed down 2.8 percent.
Hyundai Motor ended flat after the carmaker
reached a tentative wage deal with its South Korean union
leaders on Thursday.
But car air-conditioner maker Halla Climate Control
closed up 2.7 percent after Mando Corp
said it was considering a buyout of Halla. Halla Climate is
majority owned by U.S. auto parts supplier Visteon.
Mando, which said in a regulatory filing it had not decided
the specifics of a possible proposal, rose 0.3 percent. A Mando
spokesman said the company was in the process of choosing an
advisor.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks fell 1.3
percent, while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ edged
up 0.06 percent.
Move on day -1.15 percent
12-month high 2,049.28 3 April 2012
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +4.4 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1133.4500 Korean won)
(Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)