SEOUL, Aug 31 Seoul shares are seen slightly
down on Friday as investors scale back expectations for possible
hints about a U.S. stimulus from a closely watched central
bankers' meeting on Friday, souring risk appetite.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
1.15 percent down on Thursday at 1,906.38 points on strong
program-selling.
"The series of economic indices released before Bernanke's
Jackson Hole speech are not supportive of a third round of
qualitative easing," Lee Sang-jae, an analyst at Hyundai
Securities, wrote in a note.
"Expectations are being adjusted as one of the reasons
for August's brisk risk appetites may be wiped out."
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 1.2
percent on Thursday, losing ground gained the previous day as
investors digest the impact of a legal win by rival Apple Inc
.
Global stocks fell and the euro retreated on Thursday as
investors pared back expectations that Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke will signal a new round of economic stimulus in a
much-anticipated address on Friday to central bankers.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:09 GMT----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,399.48 -0.78% -11.010
USD/JPY 78.62 0.03% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.628 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,655.74 0.01% 0.200
US CRUDE $94.72 0.11% 0.100
DOW JONES 13000.71 -0.81% -106.77
ASIA ADRS 116.85 -1.59% -1.89
------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**HYUNDAI MOTOR **
Hyundai Motor reached a tentative wage deal with its
South Korean union leaders on Thursday, pending approval by
union members. The deal will allow the carmaker to avert further
walkouts that so far prevented production of 1.59 trillion won
($1.40 billion) worth of cars.
($1 = 1133.9500 Korean won)
(Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)