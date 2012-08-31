* LG Uplus up 5.6 pct; says to retire shares worth $520 mln
* Banks down, but general insurers up after regulatory steps
SEOUL Aug 31 Seoul shares edged down on Friday
morning as investors scaled back expectations for hints of
further U.S. stimulus at a Jackson Hole, Wyoming meeting of
central bankers.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.1 percent at 1,904.34 as of 0211 GMT.
"Investors are largely approaching the market with caution
as Jackson Hole approaches," said Lee Jin-woo, an analyst at
Mirae Asset Securities.
"Foreign investors are selling, but it seems to be a natural
response to the reduced expectations toward Bernanke's speech
and not a signal for a substantial change in market direction."
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is scheduled to
make a speech later on Friday at the Jackson Hole gathering.
Foreign investors sold a net 88.8 billion won ($78
million)worth of KOSPI shares as of 0208 GMT, weighing on the
index.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics inched
down 0.3 percent, while Hyundai Motor fell 0.4
percent.
Banks lost ground, tracking their U.S. peers, with KB
Financial Group falling 2.3 percent and Shinhan
Financial Group edging down 0.8 percent.
General insurance stocks saw moderate gains, however, after
regulator the Financial Services Commission announced Thursday
measures for general insurers to offer low-cost medical
indemnity insurance policies.
Hyundai Marine & Fire rallied 2.4 percent while
Dongbu Insurance rose 2.2 percent. KDB Daewoo
Securities analyst Jeong Gil-won wrote in a research note that
the removal of regulatory uncertainty and reduced insurance
claims are expected to be positive developments for the general
insurance sector.
LG Uplus rose 5.6 percent after it announced in
a regulatory filing it would retire some 78.2 million of its own
shares amounting to some 589 billion won ($519.4 million) as of
Thursday's closing price.
Mando Corp extended gains for a second session,
rising 1.5 percent after the company said Thursday it was
considering a buyout of Halla Climate. Halla Climate
is majority owned by U.S. autoparts supplier Visteon.
But Halla lost ground, down 2.2 percent after rising 2.7
percent on Thursday.
Gainers outnumbered decliners 401 to 368.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.2
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ was up 0.6 percent.
($1 = 1133.9500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)