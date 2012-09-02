SEOUL, Sept 3 Seoul shares are seen edging higher on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept alive hopes of further stimulus at a weekend meeting of central bankers. The market is expected to hold a fairly tight range, as investors wait on a European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting this week for any moves to bring down borrowing costs. "The stock market will advance today but stop short of its previous high," said Park Seung-young, a strategist at Taurus Investment and Securities in Seoul. "What happens at the ECB meeting on Thursday will be more important for market players." The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.07 percent at 1,905.12 points on Friday after keeping to a narrow trading band. Bernanke told central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that progress in bringing down unemployment was too slow and that the central bank would act as needed to bolster the economy, though he stopped short of providing a clear signal of further easing. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:01 GMT--------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,406.58 0.51% 7.100 USD/JPY 78.32 -0.08% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.548 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,690.09 -0.03% -0.550 US CRUDE $96.36 -0.11% -0.110 DOW JONES 13090.84 0.69% 90.13 ASIA ADRS 117.30 0.39% 0.45 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Bernanke lifts Wall St, keeps stimulus in play >Yields drop as Bernanke spurs new QE hopes >Dollar slips as Bernanke reinforces easing hopes >Oil posts 2nd monthly rise,top $114 after Bernanke ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KOREAN AIR LINES ** Korean Air Lines said in a public filing late on Friday that the sale of aircraft maker Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has been halted after a lack of bidders. In a preliminary round on Friday, the South Korean airline was the sole bidder for KAI. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)