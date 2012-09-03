* Samsung Elec falls, Apple adds more products to patent
suit
* Bernanke comments lend some support to market
By Christine Kim
SEOUL, Sept 3 Seoul shares edged down on
Monday morning, with Samsung Electronics dragging on
the market after Apple Inc targeted more products in a
patent lawsuit.
But sentiment drew some support from comments from U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke who expressed "grave
concern" for the stagnating U.S. job market and said the Fed was
prepared to take further steps to strengthen the economy if
necessary.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.3
percent at 1,899.32 points as of 0150 GMT on Monday, giving up
early gains.
"After going through two weeks of adjustment, the KOSPI is
expected to rise (in the long term) but it is likely to post
some losses before the European Central Bank policy meeting on
Sept. 6," said Cho Sung-min, a strategist at KTB Securities in
Seoul in a report on Monday.
Foreign investors and retail investors were net buyers of
24.4 billion won ($21.50 million) and 149.1 billion won worth of
South Korean stocks respectively, while institutions offloaded a
net 187.8 billion won worth.
Samsung Electronics was down 1.6 percent after Apple asked a
U.S. federal court on Saturday to find that four additional
Samsung products, including the Galaxy S III, infringe Apple's
patents.
Apple's request came after it was handed a massive victory
by a U.S. jury late last month, which found the South Korean
company had copied features from Apple products.
Other Samsung group shares also fell, with Samsung
Electro-Mechanics, Samsung SDI and
Samsung Life all declining more than 1 percent.
Decliners outnumbered gainers 407 to 359 on the main board,
while the KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down
0.5 percent. The junior KOSDAQ rose 0.7 percent.
($1 = 1134.6250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)