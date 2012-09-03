BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank seeks members' nod to raise funds up to 2.50 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for fund raising by issue of debt securities up to 2.50 billion rupees
SEOUL, Sept 3 South Korean shares rose on Monday, reversing earlier losses, as comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and weak manufacturing data from China boosted optimism that more fiscal easing may come soon.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics finished down 1.2 percent, hit by Apple Inc's demand for a U.S. court to add more Samsung products to its patents lawsuit, in which it accuses Samsung of infringing its patents.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.4 percent to close at 1,912.71 points. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)
BERLIN, June 6 The European Union would be best to wait until after a Sept. 24 election in Germany before taking up trade talks with the United States again, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.