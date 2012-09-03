* Samsung Elec down 1.2 pct as Apple Inc turns up the heat
* General insurers maintain rally after regulatory steps
By Christine Kim
SEOUL, Sept 3 Seoul shares shook off
intraday losses and closed higher on Monday, as comments by U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and weak Chinese
manufacturing data lifted hopes about stimulus measures from the
world's top two economies.
Speaking at a central bankers' meeting over the weekend,
Bernanke stopped short of signalling a clear, imminent move to
bolster growth, but he kept the door open to further fiscal
easing, which stoked the appetite for risk assets.
In China, August data showed manufacturing had fallen to its
lowest level since March 2009, further boosting hopes for
additional fiscal stimulus.
"The situation right now in China, including its economic
indicators and capital flows, actively calls for further rate
cuts and policy easing," said Cho Yong-hyun, a strategist at
Hana Daetoo Securities in Seoul.
Cho expected South Korean stocks to remain largely unchanged
this week ahead of several scheduled economic events, including
a meeting of European Union financial ministers, which are
likely to provide investors with trading cues.
The domestic stock market got off to a weak start on Monday
after Samsung Electronics fell on a request by Apple
Inc's to a U.S. district court to add more Samsung
products to its patents lawsuit.
Samsung, which fell by over 2 percent during the session,
recouped some losses to close down 1.2 percent.
Insurers extended their rally from last week, underpinned by
the Financial Services Commission's announcement that spelled
out measures for general insurers to offer low-cost medical
indemnity policies.
Hyundai Marine and Fire Insurance rallied 3.8
percent while LIG Insurance rose 2.2 percent.
LG UPlus and Samsung Card both
gained after announcing on Friday they would be retiring 78.2
million and 71 million of their own shares, respectively.
Samsung Card ended at its highest level since late March.
NCSoft Corp also gained, boosted by news of
successful sales of its Guild Wars 2 game which was released
five days ago.
Foreigners were net buyers of 66.2 billion won ($58.35
million) worth of South Korean stocks on Monday, snapping a
four-day selling streak.
Gainers outnumbers losers 468 to 344, while the KOSPI 200
benchmark of core stocks edged up 0.3 percent and the
junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ rose 0.81 percent.
Move on day 0.4 percent
12-month high 2,049.28 3 April 2012
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +4.8 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1134.6250 Korean won)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)