* KOSPI falls for second day to 1-mth low
* Samsung Elec falls on Apple event announcement
* Hyundai Motor battered on weak U.S. sales
By Christine Kim
SEOUL, Sept 5 Seoul shares slumped to
their lowest in a month on Wednesday as investors fretted over
whether a European Central Bank policy meeting would do anything
to help end the regional debt crisis.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.74
percent to close at an intraday low of 1,874.03 points, its
lowest since August 3.
"The (U.S.) ISM manufacturing data was lower than expected,
but it wasn't low enough to bring about hopes of QE3.
Institutions were dumping stocks today from that and the risk
from tomorrow's ECB meeting combined," said Ham Sung-shik, an
analyst at Daishin Securities in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics closed
down 2.4 percent after rival Apple Inc said it would
host an event on Sept. 12 at which it is widely expected to
unveil the iPhone 5.
Carmakers extended their losses for a second day with
Hyundai Motor Co tumbling 3.8 percent as it posted a
meagre 4 percent rise in August sales in the U.S. Kia Motors
slid 2.6 percent.
POSCO closed down 1.4 percent. LG Electronics
bucked the trend, rising 1.8 percent and snapping
four days of losses.
Institutions dumped a net 488.5 billion won ($431.08
million) worth of South Korean stocks on Wednesday, while
foreigners shed only a net 57.5 billion won worth and retail
investors offloaded 488.5 billion won worth.
Losers outnumbered gainers 581 to 243, while the KOSPI 200
benchmark of core stocks fell 1.9 percent and the
junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ edged down 0.4 percent.
Move on day -1.74 percent
12-month high 2,049.28 3 April 2012
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +2.6 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1133 won)
(Additional reporting by Chang Seong-won; Editing by Nick
Macfie)