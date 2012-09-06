SEOUL, Sept 6 Seoul shares edged up from a one-month low on Thursday, rising in line with Asian peers on reports that the European Central Bank will buy unlimited amounts of short-term sovereign debt to ease the region's financial crisis.

Top-cap Samsung Electronics rose 0.6 percent on healthy global sales of the company's latest handset and rival Nokia's failure to wow investors with its new smartphone.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.4 percent to 1,881.24 points. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)