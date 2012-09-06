* Samsung Elec rises 0.6 pct after falling 2.4 pct on
Wednesday
* Mobile carriers rally on growing next-gen phone consumers
By Christine Kim
SEOUL, Sept 6 South Korean stocks edged
up on Thursday from a one-month low, rising in line with Asian
peers on expectation that the European Central Bank (ECB) will
buy unlimited amounts of short-term sovereign debt to ease
Europe's financial crisis.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.4
percent to 1,881.24 points after a tight and constrained
session, a pattern which is expected to be maintained.
"The ECB meeting is important, but the market is remaining
cautious, not of the positive effects it may bring but rather
the negative fallout," said Cho Byung-hyun, a market analyst at
Tong Yang Securities in Seoul.
"If the (meeting) turns bad, the effects will be explosive,
but positive results aren't really going to flip the trend."
Top-cap Samsung Electronics had a robust start,
rising 1 percent on reports the company had sold more than 20
million units of its latest smartphone, the Galaxy S III, in
just 100 days after its release. The previous model had taken 10
months to reach that mark.
The world's largest mobile and smartphone maker found
additional support after investors were unimpressed by rival
Nokia's new Lumia smartphone.
However, it lost some of its gains shortly before the close
as South Korean regulators announced they were investigating
complaints made by Apple Inc that Samsung Electronics
is abusing its dominance in wireless technology patents.
Mobile carriers were led by KT Corp, which
climbed 3.2 percent on media reports of a steady increase of
customers for next-generation, long-term evolution phones. SK
Telecom closed up 2.04 percent.
LG Electronics rallied for a second day, boosted
by positive reviews of its new "Optimus G" smartphone set to be
released this month, ending 1.4 percent up.
Meanwhile, steel giant POSCO moved against the
current, slipping for a fourth day, inching down 0.4 percent on
sluggish global manufacturing growth.
Hyundai Department Store also suffered, tumbling
3.1 percent and leading declines for the sector after August
sales released on Thursday showed numbers declining for a third
straight month.
Foreigners posted their biggest selloff in two weeks,
offloading a net 200.7 billion won ($176.68 million) worth of
South Korean stocks, while institutions and retail investors
opted to buy.
Move on day +0.38 percent
12-month high 2,049.28 3 April 2012
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +3.0 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1135.9500 won)
(Editing by Robert Birsel)