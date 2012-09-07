SEOUL, Sept 7 Seoul shares shot up 2 percent early on Friday as sentiment got a boost from the European Central Bank's announcement that it would make potentially unlimited purchases of short-dated bonds of euro zone countries.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up at 1918.74 points as of 0001 GMT.

Samsung Electronics jumped 2.8 percent shortly after the open. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)