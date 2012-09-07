BRIEF-Terraform Global reports court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison
* Terraform Global announces court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison
SEOUL, Sept 7 Seoul shares shot up 2 percent early on Friday as sentiment got a boost from the European Central Bank's announcement that it would make potentially unlimited purchases of short-dated bonds of euro zone countries.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up at 1918.74 points as of 0001 GMT.
Samsung Electronics jumped 2.8 percent shortly after the open. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
WASHINGTON, June 6 U.S. discount retailer Dollar Tree Inc has filed a lawsuit against Dollar Express which was unsealed on Tuesday, alleging that the smaller company's private equity owners siphoned off funds and failed to pay for $50 million in goods and services.