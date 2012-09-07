SEOUL, Sept 7 Seoul shares were poised
to break two weeks of losses after jumping 2 percent early on
Friday as nearly all sectors enjoyed rallies after the European
Central Bank decided to buy unlimited amounts of short-term
bonds from euro zone countries.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.9
percent on Friday to 1,917.64 points to a one and a half week
intraday high.
However, the bourse is still 6 percent lower than highs seen
in mid-March when the KOSPI hit this year's peak. Analysts said
the ECB decision was largely as expected.
"The ECB's announcement this week can ease risk short-term,
but it is difficult to see it as an event that will give the
economy momentum - even more so as a turning point for the
market," said Cho Byung-hyun, a market analyst at Tong Yang
Securities in Seoul.
Investors now await the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data scheduled
to be released later in U.S. time which is expected to set the
mood for next week's trading when the U.S. Federal Reserve holds
its policy meeting.
Foreigners actively bought South Korean stocks after two
days of selloffs, hauling a net 217.8 billion won ($192.09
million) worth on Friday. Retail investors sold a massive 324.7
billion won worth as they sought profits from the rally.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics powered
to a 2-week intraday high up 3.6 percent to extend Thursday's
gains.
Linked closely to euro zone events, shipbuilders soared with
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co leading the sector's gains
up nearly 7 percent. Hyundai Heavy Industries jumped
more than 4 percent.
Financials also enjoyed the long-awaited boost, as they have
been undervalued since July after South Korean regulators
launched an investigation into alleged certificate of deposit
(CD) rate fixing by banks in mid-July. Woori Finance Holdings
led the gains up 4.6 percent.
Steel giant POSCO snapped four days of losses
and rose on Friday, up 1.4 percent on hopes that manufacturing
woes stemming from the euro zone crisis may ease.
($1 = 1133.8500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)