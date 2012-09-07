* Investors now focus on U.S. jobs data

* KOSPI posts largest daily gain since July 27

* Samsung Elec at over one-month high

By Christine Kim

SEOUL, Sept 7 Seoul shares powered to their largest daily gain in six weeks on Friday, jumping 2.6 percent as most sectors rallied on improved risk sentiment globally.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 48.3 points at 1,929.58, its highest level for more than a week, and breaking two weeks of losses on a weekly basis.

The rally was sparked by the European Central Bank's long-awaited announcement on Thursday of an "unlimited" bond-buying plan to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

Now, investors have their eyes set on U.S. jobs data to be released later in the day.

"The market had expectations that the ECB would buy bonds but the decision to make unlimited purchases gave the stock market a jolt," said Kang Hyun-ki, an analyst at IM Securities in Seoul.

"Indicators from the U.S. have shown the situation hasn't gotten bad enough for quantitative easing and the ECB showed a cautious stance towards capital flow by holding its policy rate. The market will show more movement only after the court ruling next week."

Germany's Constitutional Court will make a ruling on Sept. 12 on the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) which aims to erect a 700 billion euro firewall to help ease the euro zone crisis.

Encouraged by the ECB's action, foreigners made their biggest net purchase of South Korean stocks in nearly two weeks on Friday, gobbling up 307.7 billion won ($271.48 million) worth of shares.

Institutions also joined in, picking up a net 412.3 billion won worth, while retail investors dumped a massive net 733.2 billion won worth as they took profits from recent market gains.

Bellwether Samsung Electronics comfortably outperformed the bourse, finishing up 4.5 percent and posting its biggest daily gain in six weeks.

Shipbuilders, which are closely linked to euro zone events due to South Korea's heavy reliance on exports, rallied on the ECB's decision, with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co soaring 8.6 percent to lead the sector's gains.

Hyundai Heavy Industries and Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co Ltd leapt 4.6 and 4.7 percent, respectively.

Financials also got a boost, as they have been undervalued since July after South Korean regulators launched a probe into the alleged collusion of banks setting the certificate of deposit (CD) rate in mid-July.

KB Financial Group Inc was up 4.8 percent, leading the sector's rally.

Meanwhile, steelmaker POSCO snapped a four-day losing streak, closing up 2.1 percent on hopes the ECB's decision may ease global manufacturing woes.

Move on day +2.57 percent

12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +5.7 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1133.8500 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Chang Seong-won; Editing by)