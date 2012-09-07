* Investors now focus on U.S. jobs data
By Christine Kim
SEOUL, Sept 7 Seoul shares powered to
their largest daily gain in six weeks on Friday, jumping 2.6
percent as most sectors rallied on improved risk sentiment
globally.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up
48.3 points at 1,929.58, its highest level for more than a week,
and breaking two weeks of losses on a weekly basis.
The rally was sparked by the European Central Bank's
long-awaited announcement on Thursday of an "unlimited"
bond-buying plan to contain the euro zone debt crisis.
Now, investors have their eyes set on U.S. jobs data to be
released later in the day.
"The market had expectations that the ECB would buy bonds
but the decision to make unlimited purchases gave the stock
market a jolt," said Kang Hyun-ki, an analyst at IM Securities
in Seoul.
"Indicators from the U.S. have shown the situation hasn't
gotten bad enough for quantitative easing and the ECB showed a
cautious stance towards capital flow by holding its policy rate.
The market will show more movement only after the court ruling
next week."
Germany's Constitutional Court will make a ruling on Sept.
12 on the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) which aims to erect
a 700 billion euro firewall to help ease the euro zone crisis.
Encouraged by the ECB's action, foreigners made their
biggest net purchase of South Korean stocks in nearly two weeks
on Friday, gobbling up 307.7 billion won ($271.48 million) worth
of shares.
Institutions also joined in, picking up a net 412.3 billion
won worth, while retail investors dumped a massive net 733.2
billion won worth as they took profits from recent market gains.
Bellwether Samsung Electronics comfortably
outperformed the bourse, finishing up 4.5 percent and posting
its biggest daily gain in six weeks.
Shipbuilders, which are closely linked to euro zone events
due to South Korea's heavy reliance on exports, rallied on the
ECB's decision, with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co
soaring 8.6 percent to lead the sector's gains.
Hyundai Heavy Industries and Daewoo Shipbuilding
and Marine Engineering Co Ltd leapt 4.6 and 4.7
percent, respectively.
Financials also got a boost, as they have been undervalued
since July after South Korean regulators launched a probe into
the alleged collusion of banks setting the certificate of
deposit (CD) rate in mid-July.
KB Financial Group Inc was up 4.8 percent,
leading the sector's rally.
Meanwhile, steelmaker POSCO snapped a four-day
losing streak, closing up 2.1 percent on hopes the ECB's
decision may ease global manufacturing woes.
Move on day +2.57 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +5.7 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1133.8500 Korean won)
