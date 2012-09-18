SEOUL, Sept 19 Seoul shares are likely to remain rangebound on Wednesday as investors await new trading incentives following the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus move last week. "All positive catalysts that could have been expected are already out on the table, and the market is again seen holding its current level," said Won Sang-pil, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities. Shares in Europe and the United States dipped on Tuesday, mirroring the easing in Asian markets as investors took profits and had no major catalysts since the Fed announced a third round of bond-buying last week. Analysts said a possible stimulus announcement from Japan's central bank on the heels of the Fed's quantitative easing could potentially have a limited impact on markets during Wednesday's session. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.13 percent higher at 2,004.96 points on Tuesday, remaining largely flat for two straight sessions since last week's strong gains. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:52 GMT--------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,459.32 -0.13% -1.870 USD/JPY 78.78 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.812 -- -0.031 SPOT GOLD $1,770.34 -0.08% -1.350 US CRUDE $95.29 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 13564.64 0.09% 11.54 ASIA ADRS 122.88 -0.12% -0.15 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends flat to lower as FedEx outlook drags >Bonds climb on bargain hunting, safety buying >Euro slips from 4-month high on Spain uncertainty >Oil down a 2nd day on economic concerns ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **LG ELECTRONICS ** LG Electronics Inc unveiled its latest high-end smartphone packed with powerful hardware upgrades named Optimus G on Tuesday, as the struggling South Korean firm tries to win market share from Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in the crucial holiday quarter.