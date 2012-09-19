SEOUL, Sept 19 Seoul shares edged lower in early trading on Wednesday as investors held off any large moves in the absence of market-moving catalysts since the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus decision last week.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics was trading 0.7 percent lower after closing flat in the previous session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.3 percent at 1,999.72 points at 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)