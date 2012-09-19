Herbalife hired Rick Werber as acting general counsel -source
BOSTON, June 5 Herbalife Ltd hired Rick Werber as its acting general counsel, a source familiar with the decision said on Monday.
SEOUL, Sept 19 Seoul shares edged lower in early trading on Wednesday as investors held off any large moves in the absence of market-moving catalysts since the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus decision last week.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics was trading 0.7 percent lower after closing flat in the previous session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.3 percent at 1,999.72 points at 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)
BOSTON, June 5 Herbalife Ltd hired Rick Werber as its acting general counsel, a source familiar with the decision said on Monday.
CAIRO, June 5 Egypt has set a total subsidy bill of 330 billion Egyptian pounds ($18.23 billion) in its budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year beginning in July, Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said on Monday.