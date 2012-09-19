* Blue-chips mixed as market reactions to BOJ move
SEOUL, Sept 19 South Korean shares were little
changed on Wednesday as investors continued to take profits from
last week's rally sparked by fresh stimulus from the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.03 percent at 2,005.54 points as of 0355 GMT.
"Most events the market had been waiting for are concluded
for now, and the main board is naturally pausing near the
2,000-point level to digest accumulated selling pressure," said
Lee Jin-woo, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
After spending the entire morning in negative territory,
Bank of Japan's announcement of further policy easing by once
again expanding its asset buying programme caused the KOSPI to
edge up over the 2,000-point threshold into positive territory.
Blue chips were mixed, with market heavyweight Samsung
Electronics easing slightly after closing flat in
the previous session.
Oil refiners pared multisession gains as global oil prices
pulled back from recent highs, with SK Innovation
falling 1.7 percent while S-Oil dropped 2.2 percent.
Oil futures were mixed early on Wednesday, with U.S. crude
up 0.2 percent at 95.51 a barrel and Brent crude
down 0.3 percent at $111.74.
Airlines saw strong gains, with Korean Air Lines
rising 2.1 percent and Asiana Airlines up 3.1
percent, as analysts forecast the recent firming of the South
Korean won against the dollar would lead to increased demand for
overseas travel.
The South Korean won has stayed mostly flat after
charging up to a six-month high last Friday after the Federal
Reserve announced its third round of bond-buying.
Local institutional investors net sold 62.3 billion won
($56 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing
on the index.
Declining shares barely outnumbered winners 404 to 396.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.07
0.4 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ 0.6 percent higher.
($1 = 1118.3250 Korean won)
(Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)
(jungyoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 3704 5609; Reuters
Messaging: jungyoon.lee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)