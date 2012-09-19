* Automakers down as weaker yen will aid competitors-analyst
* Banking shares extend gains following BOJ's move
SEOUL, Sept 19 South Korean shares inched up
after getting a mid-session lift from the Bank of Japan's policy
easing, which helped spur net purchases by foreign investors.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.15 percent at 2,007.88 points.
The BOJ's announcement "had a narrow impact on the local
bourse, with sectors seen as benefiting from a weaker yen
gaining," said Ryoo Yong-suk, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
"However, the impact is not expected to last."
Companies likely to benefit are ones with large imports from
Japan such as precision machinery manufacturers, or those with
yen-denominated debt.
On Tuesday, the KOSPI ended at 2004.96. Shortly after
Wednesday's opening, it fell below 2,000 and stayed there until
the BOJ announcement of easing, which took the index into
positive territory for the day.
Foreign investors were net buyers of some 181 billion won
($162 million) worth of KOSPI shares. It was the ninth straight
session in which they were net buyers.
Blue chips were mixed, with market heavyweight Samsung
Electronics 0.08 percent down after closing flat in
the previous session.
Banking shares rose across the board after the BOJ easing
announcement, with KB Financial Group closing up 1.2
percent while Hana Financial Group rose 2.2 percent.
Analysts said the promise of additional liquidity infusion
from Japan's central bank on the heels of the Federal Reserve's
stimulus move sparked bullish sentiment toward banking stocks.
But local auto shares lost ground, with Hyundai Motor
closing down 2.2 percent and Kia Motors
dropping 3 percent.
"Investors shed automakers as the weaker yen from the BOJ's
easing is expected to benefit Japanese competitors in terms of
sales prices and marketing costs," said Cho Soo-hong, an auto
sector analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.
Gainers outnumbered decliners 493 to 322.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up
0.07 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 0.9 percent.
Move on day +0.15 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +9.9 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1118.3250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)