* Automakers down as weaker yen will aid competitors-analyst

* Banking shares extend gains following BOJ's move

SEOUL, Sept 19 South Korean shares inched up after getting a mid-session lift from the Bank of Japan's policy easing, which helped spur net purchases by foreign investors.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.15 percent at 2,007.88 points.

The BOJ's announcement "had a narrow impact on the local bourse, with sectors seen as benefiting from a weaker yen gaining," said Ryoo Yong-suk, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. "However, the impact is not expected to last."

Companies likely to benefit are ones with large imports from Japan such as precision machinery manufacturers, or those with yen-denominated debt.

On Tuesday, the KOSPI ended at 2004.96. Shortly after Wednesday's opening, it fell below 2,000 and stayed there until the BOJ announcement of easing, which took the index into positive territory for the day.

Foreign investors were net buyers of some 181 billion won ($162 million) worth of KOSPI shares. It was the ninth straight session in which they were net buyers.

Blue chips were mixed, with market heavyweight Samsung Electronics 0.08 percent down after closing flat in the previous session.

Banking shares rose across the board after the BOJ easing announcement, with KB Financial Group closing up 1.2 percent while Hana Financial Group rose 2.2 percent.

Analysts said the promise of additional liquidity infusion from Japan's central bank on the heels of the Federal Reserve's stimulus move sparked bullish sentiment toward banking stocks.

But local auto shares lost ground, with Hyundai Motor closing down 2.2 percent and Kia Motors dropping 3 percent.

"Investors shed automakers as the weaker yen from the BOJ's easing is expected to benefit Japanese competitors in terms of sales prices and marketing costs," said Cho Soo-hong, an auto sector analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.

Gainers outnumbered decliners 493 to 322.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 0.07 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 0.9 percent.

Move on day +0.15 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +9.9 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1118.3250 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)