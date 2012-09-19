SEOUL, Sept 19 South Korean stocks inched higher
on Wednesday after getting a lift from the Bank of Japan's
policy easing announcement, which helped spur net purchases from
foreign investors.
Local auto shares fell, however, because the BOJ's expansion
of its asset-buying programme was expected to weaken the yen and
benefit Japanese competitors. Hyundai Motor closed
down 2.2 percent while Kia Motors fell 3 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.15 percent to close at 2,007.87 points.
(Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Ken Wills)