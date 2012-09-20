* Oil refineries sag on Saudi announcement to keep price in check

* Airlines and travel agents up on firmer won, Chinese tourism

SEOUL, Sept 20 Seoul shares slipped on Thursday morning as investors awaited Chinese manufacturing data later in the session for clues on whether the world's second-biggest economy would need more stimulus moves to buoy flagging growth.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.52 percent lower at 1995.50 points as of 0240 GMT, after closing at 2,007.88 points in the previous session.

"Investment trust companies are net selling shares today as foreign investors are net buying, just like they did after whenever the index topped 2,000 points since the U.S. Federal reserve announced the third round of quantitative easing [last week]," said Song Chang-sung, an analyst at Hanyang Securities.

"Not much market impact is expected if China's PMI data remains sluggish as expected, but the main board could attempt gains if the data is more positive."

Asian shares fell in early trading Thursday as investors awaited manufacturing data from China later in the session for clues about whether Beijing would be prompted to take more stimulus action in the world's second-biggest economy.

Local energy shares fell across the board, as oil refineries lost the most ground with SK Innovation sagging 4 percent and S-Oil slipping 2.8 percent.

Oil prices fell more than 3 percent on Wednesday on comments from top producer Saudi Arabia that it would take action to keep prices in check, as well as on U.S. data showing crude stocks climbed far more than expected.

Airlines extended multisession gains and travel agents rose, with Korean Air Lines up 2.8 percent while Hana Tour Service rallied 4.4 percent.

Analyst said a firmer won against the dollar was expected to improve the bottom line of airlines while spurring demand for overseas travel, and the expected inflow of Chinese tourists in the upcoming holiday season added to brighter outlooks for both sectors.

Foreign investors net purchased 69.5 billion won ($62.34 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, extending nine straight sessions of net buying.

Advancing shares outnumbered decliners 441 to 376.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.6 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.6 percent higher. ($1 = 1116.4500 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)