* Tech, energy sectors weigh on profit-taking, oil
prices-analyst
* Entertainment stocks mirror bullish global
counterparts-analyst
SEOUL, Sept 20 South Korean shares slipped on
Thursday after lacklustre manufacturing data from China weighed
on a session devoid of positive catalysts.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.87 percent at 1,990.33 points, ending a three-day winning
streak.
"With global indexes generally treading water since the QE3
announcement, the lacklustre China PMI data served as downward
pressure on markets today," said Lim Soo-kyun, an analyst at
Samsung Securities.
"As for local factors, cyclicals such as tech, oil and
chemicals weighed on the index due to falling oil prices and
investors' profit-taking."
The HSBC flash PMI for China remained below 50 for the 11th
month in a row, showing manufacturing in the world's
second-largest economy was still contracting despite ticking up
from a nine-month low in August.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics closed
down 2.05 percent after trading nearly flat for the past three
sessions.
Energy shares fell across the board, as oil refineries lost
the most ground with SK Innovation sagging 4.3
percent and S-Oil slipping 3.2 percent.
Oil prices fell more than 3 percent on Wednesday on comments
from top producer Saudi Arabia that it would take action to keep
prices in check, as well as on U.S. data showing crude stocks
grew far more than expected.
Entertainment and leisure stocks were
extremely bullish, with travel agency Hana Tour Service
rallying 3.1 percent while movie theatre operator CJ
CGV rose 3 percent.
"Many recent gainers in U.S. and other global stock markets
have been entertainment or smartphone-related firms, but in the
South Korean market such companies are all mid- to small-caps
and have less impact on the main board," said Lee Sun-yup, an
analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.
Decliners outnumbered gainers 463 to 367.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks fell 1
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ closed flat.
Move on day -0.87 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +8.98 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)